UP Police SI ASI Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for over 1300 vacancies at uppbpb.gov.in, check details here

UP Police SI ASI Recruitment 2021: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has extended the last date of application for the recruitment of over 1300 posts for Sub Inspector (Confidential), ASI (Clerk) and ASI (Account). The interested candidates can now apply till July 22 at Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in.

Earlier, the last date of application was July 15.

Number of vacancies:

The recruitment is being conducted for 327 posts of Sub Inspector (Confidential), 644 for Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk) and 358 for Assistant Sub Inspector (Account).

Education qualification:

Sub Inspector (Confidential): Interested candidates applying for the Sub Inspector post should be a Graduate and should have Hindi typing 25 WPM and English typing 30 WPM. Stenographer Hindi: 80 WPM. O Level Certificate or equivalent Certificate is also necessary.

ASI (Clerk): Interested candidates applying for the ASI post should have a Bachelor's degree from any recognized Institute. Hindi Typing 25 WPM and English Typing 30 WPM needed. The candidate should also have an O Level Certificate or equivalent Certificate.

ASI (Account): Candidates applying for the ASI Accounts post should have a graduation degree in Commerce from a recognized University. The candidate should also have a Hindi typing 15 WPM and an O Level Certificate or equivalent Certificate.

Age limit:

Applicants' age should be between 21 to 28 years.

Click here to check the new notice of the Recruitment Board