हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSC Recruitment 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for DCIO, other posts on upsc.gov.in, details here

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official site of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. 

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for DCIO, other posts on upsc.gov.in, details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for DCIO and other posts. The commission has released the notification for various posts and the candidate scan apply for these posts latest by September 30, 2021. 

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official site of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. The candidates also need to note that the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is October 1, 2021. 

Before applying for the posts, the candidates are requested to read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details 

Regional Director - 1 Post 

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer - 10 Posts 

Assistant Professor (Chemistry)- 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Electrical Engg.) - 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Electronics & Communication Engg.) - 2 Posts 

Assistant Professor (Electronics & Instrumentation Engg./Control Instrumentation Engg.) - 1 Post 

Assistant Professor (Mathematics)- 1 Post 

Assistant Professor (Manufacturing Engg./ Production Engg.)- 1 Post 

Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engg.) - 1 Post 

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II ((Electronics)- 3 Posts 

Junior Research Officer - 3 Posts

Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor - 3 Posts

READ THE OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION HERE

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 25 either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPSC Recruitment 2021UPSC recruitmentUPSC jobsOnline Recruitment ApplicatioNGovernment jobsarkari naukrijob alert
Next
Story

TN TRB Recruitment 2021: Notification for over 2,200 Post Graduate Assistant vacancies released at trb.tn.nic.in

Must Watch

PT13M27S

After 20 years America returned from Afghanistan