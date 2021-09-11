UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for DCIO, other posts on upsc.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for DCIO and other posts. The commission has released the notification for various posts and the candidate scan apply for these posts latest by September 30, 2021.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official site of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. The candidates also need to note that the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is October 1, 2021.

Before applying for the posts, the candidates are requested to read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Regional Director - 1 Post

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer - 10 Posts

Assistant Professor (Chemistry)- 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Electrical Engg.) - 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Electronics & Communication Engg.) - 2 Posts

Assistant Professor (Electronics & Instrumentation Engg./Control Instrumentation Engg.) - 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Mathematics)- 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Manufacturing Engg./ Production Engg.)- 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engg.) - 1 Post

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II ((Electronics)- 3 Posts

Junior Research Officer - 3 Posts

Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor - 3 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 25 either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

