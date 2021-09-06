UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Geologist, Agricultural Engineer, other posts at upsc.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for 23 Assistant Geologists, Agricultural Engineer and other posts. The interested candidates can apply online on the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in.

The applicants need to note that the last day to apply for the posts is September 16, 2021. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till September 17, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Last date for submission of online application: September 16

Last date for printing submitted online application: September 17

UPSC Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

The applicant need to apply online through the official website of the commission- upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Assistant Director (Plant Pathology) post

No. of vacancy: 2

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Agricultural Engineer (Instrumentation) post

No. of vacancy: 1

Pay Scale: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC, General Central Services Group-“B” Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) post

Assistant Geologist post

No. of vacancy: 20

Pay Scale: Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC, General Central Services Group- B Gazetted Non-Ministerial

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates can pay ther application fee online or by visiting the nearest SBI branch in cash. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. Candidates belonging to other categories are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/-

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Assistant Director (Plant Pathology): Candidate must have a M.Sc. Degree in Plant Pathology or M.Sc. Degree in Agriculture with specialization in Plant Pathology or M.Sc. Degree in Botany with specialization in Plant Pathology from a recognized University or Institution.

Agricultural Engineer (Instrumentation): Candidate must have a Degree in Electronics Engineering or Instrumentation Technology from a recognized University or Institute.

Assistant Geologist: Candidate must have a Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Geo-chemistry or Marine Geology or Earth Science & Resource Management or Oceanography and Coastal Area Studies (Coastal Geology) or Environmental Geology or Geo-informatics from a recognized University or Institution.

