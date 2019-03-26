BJP names 28-year-old Tejaswi Surya as its candidate for Bangalore South

The Bharatiya Janata Party has put its faith in 28-year-old Tejaswi Surya by naming him its candidate for Bangalore South in the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 election.

Surya is now one of the youngest to contest in Lok Sabha elections and could well be the youngest MP ever if he manages to secure a win. At 30, Dushyant Chautala of Jannayak Janata Party is currently the youngest-ever to become an MP in India.

The BJP named Surya on Tuesday, a move seen as a stamp of approval for the work done by the practising lawyer for the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak. He was chosen ahead of Tejaswini, widow of union minister HN Ananth Kumar who had died in November of last year. Kumar had been a six-time MP from Bangalore South.

Surya will now have to up his game to ensure that BJP's command in the prestigious constituency does not waver. He tweeted his gratitude shortly after being named as a candidate for the constituency.

OMG OMG!!! I can't believe this.

PM of world's largest democracy & President of largest political party have reposed faith in a 28 yr old guy to represent them in a constituency as prestigious as B'lore South. This can happen only in my BJP. Only in #NewIndia of @narendramodi — Chowkidar Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) March 25, 2019

Surya will face off against BK Hariprasad of the Congress. Bangalore South will vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha election - on April 18.