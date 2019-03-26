हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

BJP names 28-year-old Tejaswi Surya as its candidate for Bangalore South

If he wins, Tejaswi Surya could become India's youngest MP ever.

BJP names 28-year-old Tejaswi Surya as its candidate for Bangalore South
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@Tejasvi_Surya

The Bharatiya Janata Party has put its faith in 28-year-old Tejaswi Surya by naming him its candidate for Bangalore South in the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 election.

Surya is now one of the youngest to contest in Lok Sabha elections and could well be the youngest MP ever if he manages to secure a win. At 30, Dushyant Chautala of Jannayak Janata Party is currently the youngest-ever to become an MP in India.

The BJP named Surya on Tuesday, a move seen as a stamp of approval for the work done by the practising lawyer for the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak. He was chosen ahead of Tejaswini, widow of union minister HN Ananth Kumar who had died in November of last year. Kumar had been a six-time MP from Bangalore South.

Surya will now have to up his game to ensure that BJP's command in the prestigious constituency does not waver. He tweeted his gratitude shortly after being named as a candidate for the constituency.

 

 

Surya will face off against BK Hariprasad of the Congress. Bangalore South will vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha election - on April 18.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Tejaswi SuryaBJP
Next
Story

JDS won't backstab even if they do: HD Kumaraswamy's 'warning' to Congress

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Election Top 10: Watch top 10 news of general elections