COVID-19: Karnataka caps X-Ray, CT scan rates at private labs

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday (May 7) passed an order putting a cap on the rates of X-Ray, CT scan charged by private laboratories in the state.

According to the order, private diagnostic centres can charge a maximum of Rs 1500 for High Resolution CT or CT scan and Rs 250 for Digital Chest X-Ray or X-Ray.

The rates specified include consumables, sanitization and other things and are applicable for patients of all ages.

The decision was taken after the authorities found out that some laboratories are charging exorbitant amounts for these tests, putting unreasonable financial burden on the COVID-19 patients.

“In view of surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, majority of the patients are undergoing High Resolution CT and Digital X-Ray as a diagnostic tool. Some of the laboratories are charging exorbitant amounts for these tests, putting unreasonable financial burden on the COVID-19 patients,” read the order.

“Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 4 of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020, read with section 11 of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act, 2007, the prices are fixed as follows for High Resolution CT/CT and Digital X-Ray / X-Ray done at Private Diagnostic Centers, Private Medical Establishments, Scanning Centers, etc. in the State of Karnataka,” it added.

The administration has warned of strict action under the provisions of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act and the KPME Act against those who violate the order.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said a lockdown to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases could be inevitable if people do not cooperate.

"People are not following the Janata Curfew properly. They are not abiding by our warnings. Hence, lockdown could be inevitable," he told reporters near Annamma Devi Temple here ahead of a crucial meeting later Friday in view of the alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

According to him, the government will finalise in a day or two about the stringent measures required to control COVID.

Live TV