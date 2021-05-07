Karnataka lockdown: CM BS Yeddyurappa makes important announcement on COVID-19 restrictions

Bengaluru: The second wave of coronavirus has impacted the entire nation severely. The state of Karnataka has also suffered from the COVID crisis. Amid the pandemic, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday (May 7) said a lockdown to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases could be inevitable if people do not cooperate.

"People are not following the Janata Curfew properly. They are not abiding by our warnings. Hence, lockdown could be inevitable," he told reporters near Annamma Devi Temple here ahead of a crucial meeting later Friday in view of the alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

According to him, the government will finalise in a day or two about the stringent measures required to control COVID.

"If people wish that stringent measures should not be taken, then people should cooperate by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing," the Chief Minister said. Otherwise, strong measures will become necessary, he added.

Regarding the oxygen crisis, Yediyurappa said he has been trying to resolve the issue honestly.

To a question on COVID patients and their relatives coming to the CM's house and Vidhana Soudha seeking a hospital bed, he said this was improper and people should stop it.

"I won't say it is wrong to voice their woes. I understand their sufferings and I am trying to resolve their problems because we are pro-people," the Chief Minister said.

He said people should avoid coming to CM House or Vidhana Soudha as the officials would get in touch with them.

The Chief Minister hailed Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya for exposing the hospital bed scam in which the beds reserved for COVID patients in private hospitals were blocked by a few people and allotted for a bribe.

"Tejasvi Surya had obtained the list (of scamsters) after much effort and brought the irregularities in allotment of bed to the COVID patients to the notice of the government," Yediyurappa said.

He, however, took a dig at Congress MLA and former minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan for speaking ill of Tejasvi Surya.

The COVID cases in Karnataka have increased at an alarming proportion. The state is reporting about 50,000 cases daily and has about 5.5 lakh active cases. The daily fatalities too were exceeding 300.

The top five states which have registered maximum COVID-19 cases are Maharashtra with 62,194 cases, followed by Karnataka with 49,058 cases, Kerala with 42,464 cases, Uttar Pradesh with 26,622 cases, and Tamil Nadu with 24,898 cases. About 49.55 per cent of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Maharashtra alone responsible for 15.02 per cent of the new cases.

