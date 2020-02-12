I was not driving the car involved in accident: Karnataka Cong MLA's son

Bengaluru: A Congress MLA's son Mohammed Nalapad Harris on Wednesday maintained he was not involved in the accident caused by a high-end car in the city and challenged anyone to prove otherwise.

A day after police said he allegedly drove the car, injuring a two-wheeler rider and damaging an autorickshaw, Harris appeared before them and later told reporters he would fight it out in court.

The accident occurred on Sunday.

"If there is evidence, let them prove it. I am going to the court, I will fight it out till I can. This is not the first case of a car accident but I did not drive the car," said Harris, son of Congress MLA N A Harris.

He claimed that he was driving the Lamborghini whereas his driver Balu was at the wheels of the Bentley car, which was involved in the accident.

Harris said he made arrangements to admit the accident victim to the hospital and paid his bill. He alleged "there are people" wanting to frame him in the case and get his bail canceled to send him to jail.

Claiming it was "only an accident" and not done intentionally, Harris urged the media not to demonise him.

Harris, who is out on bail after remaining in judicial custody for three months in a case of attempt to murder related to the midnight brawl in February 2018, said he has completely changed after the incident.

"I am completely changed after the incident (pub related brawl where he made the murderous assault) but I am branded as a 'Goonda' (rowdy)," said Harris who turned emotional.

However, police said they have "adequate evidence" that Harris was involved in the accident. "We are not bothered about what he is saying outside, but we have evidence that he was involved in the accident.

Since the accident was a bailable offence, he has been granted bail," said Dr. B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic).