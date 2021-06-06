Karnataka to cancel SSLC exams? See what CM Yediyurappa has to say

New Delhi: Assuring the anxious parents and students, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 examinations will be held only if the COVID-19 pandemic comes under control.

Class 10 exams are scheduled to be held in the third week of July. The CM also told reporters that SSLC students and their parents need not panic over the announcement of conducting exams in July, IANS reported.

"As the minister (Education minister) has already stated, no student appearing for SSLC examinations will be failed," he stated. Further, he asserted that the exams will be held only if the coronavirus pandemic comes under control.

On Friday (June 4), the Karnataka government announced that second year pre-university exams (PUC exams) have been cancelled, adding that SSLC exams will be held in July.

"We are not holding the PUC exams this year. The grading will be based on their performance at the district level assessment in the first pre-university examination," Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, adding, “No student will fail in class 10th and 12th. Evaluation will be according to grades."

Talking about the paper pattern, Kumar said that SSLC exams will have one multi-choice question paper for mathematics, science and social science and one more question paper for languages.

"The multi-choice question paper for 40 marks will be easy and straight and there will not be any indirect questions," he added.

Following the footsteps of CBSE and CISCE, several state boards have cancelled Class 12 board exams in view of the raging pandemic.

