Planning To Trek Soon? 7 Smart Tips On Choosing The Right Hiking Shoes For Adventures, Expert Shares

The diverse landscapes of the Indian subcontinent offer an array of trekking opportunities, from the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas to the lush Western Ghats. Navigating these terrains demands precise gear choices, particularly when it comes to hiking shoes.

Here's a detailed guide with tips on selecting the perfect hiking shoes for your Indian adventures, as shared by Venkatesh Maheshwari (Venki), founder at GOKYO Outdoor Apparel & Gear.

Know Your Terrain

The Indian subcontinent presents varied landscapes, each with its own challenges. For Himalayan treks, sturdy, high-cut boots with excellent ankle support and a durable sole are ideal. Lighter, low-cut shoes or trail runners suffice for trails in the Western Ghats or lower elevations.

Shoes Have Limitations

While provision with waterproof shoes for certain terrain is essential, it's crucial to note that water can still enter in rainy conditions from your trousers into the shoe, defeating the purpose.

Account for India's Humidity and Heat

Given the subcontinent's warm and humid climate, prioritise shoes with breathable mesh or ventilation systems. Look for moisture-wicking properties to keep your feet dry, especially during long treks in hot conditions.

Consider Durability

Indian terrains can be rugged and demanding. Venki recommends opting for shoes made from durable materials like synthetic fabrics over leather for rough trails and rocky paths, as they provide more breathability over leather uppers.

Weight and Flexibility for Speed Treks & Training

While support is crucial, consider lighter options that balance durability and agility, especially for treks that require speed and swift movements.

Consult Your Friends and Experts on Various Shoes & Trails

It is important to seek advice from experienced trekkers and friends who understand the local terrains, guiding you to choose the right fit and style tailored to the specific challenges and conditions of the subcontinent.

Test Before Purchase

Always try on different pairs and walk around to gauge comfort and fit.

Waterproofing and Climate Adaptability

If hiking during the monsoon or in wetter regions, prioritise waterproof shoes with reliable linings. For drier regions or treks in warmer weather, focus on breathability without compromising durability.

Very Important Tips

- Use your worn-out shoes for local training and not for long treks, as a malfunction during a trek can lead to trouble.

- Always carry a second pair of footwear in CLOG style shoes. In case of a blister or shoe malfunction, you can walk in them with your toes covered. Also, use CLOG sandals instead of slippers or sandals at night, as they keep your toes covered and are easy to slip in with socks in cold conditions. They are also better when passing through water, as they don't retain water.

- Keep at least a ¾ inch gap between your toe and the front of the shoe to allow space for your foot to move downhill.

- Always tie your shoes firmly at the mouth to avoid foot movement inside, as it can cause blisters.