Winter skincare for kids: Kareena Kapoor follows THIS for her sons Jeh and Taimur - check

The winter season is upon us. Cold weather and crisp breeze bring with them dried and cracked skin which requires caretaking. Often, we overlook skincare for children, assuming they are less susceptible to skin problems. While this might be generally true, skin is the largest organ, and baby skin is soft and sensitive. A regular skincare routine is important, especially at this time of the year. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also the Cetaphil brand spokesperson, spoke to IANSlife about her children's skincare routine.

Manage dryness and irritation

The actress pointed out that children's skin is sensitive and prone to dryness and inflammation. "I often choose light, soft, yet efficient skin care products that shield the skin from irritating elements," she said.

A regular skincare routine with proper diet and sleep

Kareena shared, "I have a daily skincare routine (twice a day) that includes using natural skincare products that are mild and safe to use on babies. A decent skincare routine should be combined with a healthy diet. Therefore, I make certain that my children are well-fed and get adequate sleep. I also keep track of their physical activities on a daily basis.

Kids' skincare products must have the right ingredients

Hydrating elements like shea butter, glycerine, and necessary vitamins are important for children's skincare. Kareena shared, "For cleansing, I always look for a gentle wash that is free of harsh chemicals and has more natural ingredients. A baby's skin is exceptionally soft and gentle, and it needs utmost care, especially with all the harsh environmental factors."

Look for natural products, which are free of paraben and mineral oil, the actress suggested.

Do your research

Kareena stressed upon the importance of making informed choices. "Do your research, check the product ingredients, and consult with your Paediatrician on what works best for your baby. Motherhood is an ongoing learning process. You make mistakes and you learn from them," shared Kareena.



(With IANS inputs)