Celebrate Customs: Try These Traditional Indian Recipes for a Handmade Feast

Indian food is a veritable gold mine of flavors, spices, and cooking methods that have been handed down through the ages. In addition to bringing you the joy of cooking, preparing a traditional Indian feast at home helps you connect with the rich culinary legacy of the nation. Try these traditional Indian dishes for a tasty home-cooked meal.

Murgh Makhani Butter Chicken

One of the most popular dishes that comes from Delhi is butter chicken. After being marinated in yogurt and spices, tender chicken pieces are cooked in a butter-enriched, creamy tomato sauce. The end product is a delicious, savory curry that goes great with rice or naan. All palates love it for its harmony of creaminess and spiciness.

Biryani

A rice dish called biryani is coated with saffron, aromatic spices, and marinated meat or vegetables. Every Indian location has its own variation of biryani, but the most well-known are those from Hyderabad and Lucknow. The aroma of warm, inviting spices fills your kitchen when you prepare biryani at home, making it a delightful experience.

Samosas

An Indian meal wouldn't be complete without a golden, crispy samosa. These flavorful pastries are perfectly deep-fried and packed with spicy potatoes, peas, and occasionally meat. Serve them as a tasty starter or snack, along by tamarind sauce or mint chutney.

Dal Tadka

A mainstay in Indian homes, Dal Tadka is a tasty, simple lentil meal. Dried red chilies, cumin seeds, garlic, and ghee are combined to temper cooked lentils. It pairs well with chapati or steaming rice and is a hearty dish.

Jamun Gulab

Indian dessert gulab jamun is a great way to round off your meal. Made from khoya (milk solids), these spongy, soft balls are fried and then submerged in a fragrant sugar syrup infused with cardamom and rose water.

Naan

Traditionally, naan is a light, fluffy bread that is prepared in a clay oven called a tandoor. It is quite simple to prepare at home in an oven or on a cooktop. Naan should be served warm and drizzled with butter or garlic to go with your meal.

In addition to satisfying your palate, cooking these classic Indian meals at home can make you feel accomplished as you honor India's varied and extensive culinary traditions. Savor the bounty of your own cooking.