Consensus Building: The Modian Way Of Re-Discovering Bharat

The book offers a distinct perspective on and understanding of modern Indian socio-politico culture. It not only tries to interpret the current events but also lays out a plan of action. It presents the incumbent Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi and his political philosophy as something that other people and political parties are imitating and adopting for them to stay relevant in the times to come. Considering the civilizational awakening and the formation of a new consensus based on certain principles, the book attempts to discern the contemporary socio-politico and cultural trends in India and worldwide.

The book is divided into three sections and ten chapters. The opening section is a discussion on the consensus during the pre and post-independence period. Here the writer attempts to fathom the consensus phases that have emerged down the decades since 1857. These different consensus phases have been given exclusive nomenclature to make them more precise. Further, the book critically examines the emerging consensus that seems to be the prevailing viewpoint for the times ahead. The second section presents the context for the new consensus which discusses Modi’s rise to power as well as his politics, programs policies and governance. The final section contemplates the issues and prospects for the new consensus.

India, the Indian nation and the concept of nationalism have always been challenged by many critics. One such critic is Winston Churchill who has been referred to in the book. Churchill believed that India is mainly a geographical category, not a cultural one. Hence, it shows no more unity with the equator as a nation. Viewing India through this lens shall inevitably make one perceive it as a disorganized, backward and primitive country which in turn will never lead him/her to a better understanding of India as a nation. This was the agenda and politics of the British Empire that attempted to present a well-organized stereotypical image of India and it purposefully castigated its society, culture and history. The Empire aimed at skillfully minimizing the accomplishments of pre-colonial India.

Dr. Swadesh very well points out the phases of the formation of this consensus. He argues that the first consensus came into existence after the 1857 War of Independence The movement fostered a spiritual re-awakening among the common masses. Subsequently, India witnessed many modes of consensus down the history finally leading today to the Modian consensus which is the theme of the present book. This Modian consensus has deeper cultural rootedness i.e. it seeks to incorporate age-old customs and practices in the contemporary socio-political framework along with maintaining faith in India’s glorious past.

The writer esteems Narendra Modi to be the scion as well as the guardian of this awakening of civilization and spirituality. He fostered the idea of “vasudhaiva kutumbakam" which got a reflection even in the tagline of G20 i.e. “one earth, one family”. The examples of the verdict on the construction of the Ramjanmabhumi Temple, the establishment of the new ministry of Ayush for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy etc.

Assertive nationalism is the second pillar of Modian consensus. National security both external and internal is one of the core issues for any state and to serve this objective a state needs a leader who can embrace challenges and deal with them diplomatically. This was one of the reasons why the Indian mass elected Narendra Modi for two continuous terms in 2014 and again in 2019. People had a strong liking for him and they saw him as a savior and leader who would not back down from challenges about national security. Nationalism, Nation First and Zero tolerance against terrorism are some of the crucial issues which the Bharatiya Janata Party very well fights for.

Considering world politics today the Indian government led by Narendra Modi has been constantly working towards transforming and strengthening Indian democracy and politics. It has been maintaining strong bonds of connection with the overseas nations to lead India on a global scale in every aspect possible. The diplomatic efforts in the last two decades have been phenomenal. India has been able to keep this bond of connection intact with the greatest competitors of world politics like the United States of America, Russia and Iran at the same time. Further, it has skillfully managed to make friendly access to the African nations.

The third pillar of the Modian consensus is the policy of “Welfare of All”. On the contrary, he presents himself as the “Pradhan Sewak” instead of considering himself to be the “Pradhan Mantri”. Shree Modi himself appealed to Indians to see him as their “sewak” rather than believing him to be a ruler “Shasak” (ruler) offering draconian rules of law. The campaign of “Swachh Bharat Mission” under his guidance is one the most noteworthy examples of his dedication towards improving public health and sanitation in India. Accountability is the greatest virtue in the Modi government and administration.

This book also discusses the challenges of the Modian Consensus. In some or other way politics affects the life of every person in a democracy. Hence, they need to be very careful and informed while choosing the representatives for a ruling. Judgements based on caste, greed, affluence, and power shall never empower them to choose the best of the candidates. Additionally, to make informed and bias-free judgements people need to be well informed about the actions and policies of the government. Electing a person devoted to the concerned electoral constituencies is the best way to choose the representatives of government in a democracy.

Thus, the book offers a thorough understanding of the contemporary socio-political landscape and makes it well and must-read for people interested in the current scenario of Indian politics. Dr Swadesh has made a tremendous effort in developing a book that would be relevant and invaluable in understanding the Modian way of politics, Modian consensus and Modified India.

(By Dr Hari Pratap Tripathi, Yasmi)