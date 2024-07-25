Dog-Friendly Foods: Explore The Best Human Delights Safe For Your Dog

It is said that we should share things. Whether it is your dog or you food is important for survival, we all love food. However, some human foods are harmful to dogs. But we love our fur friends and what we do is if you are eating chow min your puppy will kook with his greedy eyes and you give them a little bite of the food. However, this little bite contains spices which is a big no for dogs, and when they plead with us with their bid beautiful eyes we can not control our emotions. Giving them a bite or your leftover can make you feel giving but dogs should avoid eating human foods because of their nutritional requirements.

Our puppies need a balanced and nutritious diet to stay healthy and fit and the diet depends on their size, age, and other essential activity levels. There are various dog foods such as wet food, dry food diets, treats, snacks, or biscuits which are fresh and versatile for them. However, still, what are those human foods which they can eat? Normally a balanced diet should provide all the important nutrients that the body needs whether it is a dry food or a weekend treat. Dogs' food is properly made to match the needs of dogs hence, it is important to buy the essential food which is liked by them. Sometimes it happens that our dog overnight suddenly drops their favorite meal this might be because they are sick and you need to take care of them more.

After all the market is flooded with dog food what are those foods that they can enjoy and are healthier for them? In today's article, we will learn about those watering foods that they can also enjoy with their guardians.

1 Seasonal Fruits

Instead of offering them unhealthy fast food, you can give your four-legged friend these healthier fruits including bananas which are packed with vitamin B6 and potassium. If these are given in moderation bananas are the healthy treatment option, low in calories and you can also mash bananas in their dog food with a small amount of peanut butter. Another safer choice is watermelon which is a refreshing, hydrating treat for your dog especially in summer. Make sure to remove the seeds of the watermelon so that they can bite and enjoy their treat easily.

2 Vegetables

The dog-friendly green vegetables help provide valuable dietary nutrients and fiber. Vegetables including carrots can be enjoyable by your pawsome, ensure to wash them before feeding them this red veggie contributes to strong dental health, and for them, it is the best crunchy evening treat. Make your dogs happy by offering them green beans which can be both raw or cooked. Vegetables like sweet potatoes, bottle guard, cucumber, and broccoli are also some of the safer choices.

3 Dairy Products

You can offer our dog dairy products including plain yogurt which is a healthier source of calcium or protein, and hence can be good for their digestive system due to its probiotic properties (check if your dog may not suffer from lactose intolerance). Individuals may offer cooked or boiled eggs, poached and scrambled which are nutritious options if given in moderation. Your furry friends who always droll out when see you eating pizza's mozzarella cheese can also be offered but in small proportion due to its low fat.

4 Healthy Grains

Moderation amount of everything can not be harmful for your adorable dogs. You can give cooked brown or white rice which is beneficial for their gut health. One can give them oats, millets, barley, and other safer grains that they can easily digest and are gentle for their health. Do not give them raw grains such as garlic and onions because it is toxic for your dogs.

It is said that human snacks should not be given to pets or dogs due to their fried or sugary side effect which include ice creams and chocolates. Spicy, fried foods are a big no to dogs because it is not healthy for their digestive health. But these foods can be given to your furry friend in moderation.

This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.