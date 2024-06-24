Health Benefits Of Incorporating Iron Into Your Diet

Iron is crucial for the human body. The human body's total contained iron is 4.3 and 2.3 grams respectively. Iron is an essential component that the human body requires because iron is a material that contains oxygen and forms part of the hemoglobin in our red blood cells and myoglobin in muscle. The iron is stored in the liver, bone marrow, and spleen in ferritin.

Functions Of Iron

The iron helps the red blood cells to carry oxygen to all parts of the body. Two-thirds of iron in the body is found in hemoglobin. The protein present in red blood cells carries oxygen to the body's tissues. A lesser amount of iron is found in myoglobin, a protein that helps supply oxygen to muscles. The sources of iron are egg yolk, fish, beans, soy foods, green leafy vegetables, raisins, and more.

Benefits Of Incorporating Iron

There are several benefits of iron in the body such as:-

1 Energy - Iron plays a crucial role in providing energy to the human body through its involvement in the production of hemoglobin and myoglobin to the body. Iron helps in various metabolic processes for instance iron contains enzymes that are involved in the election to the transport chain. Hence, adding iron to the diet is important for both mental and physical performance, and low iron levels can lead to a lack of focus, reduced stamina, and increased irritability.

2 Focus - Iron helps to increase and build focus because of its role in oxygen transportation and energy production in the body. Iron contains hemoglobin that helps to enhance cognitive function and concentration. If we take an adequate amount of iron in our diet it promotes the production of neurotransmitters which plays an essential role in attention and focus. An individual can add iron-rich vegetables such as spinach, lean meats (beef, pork, and lamb), and legumes to the diet.

3 Immune System - Iron is essential for the immunity of the body because of iron’s role in immune cell proliferation and maturation primarily lymphocytes which are associated with the generation of a specific response to infection.

4 Healthy Pregnancy - Iron is necessary during the pregnancy to supply the growing fetus with oxygen and nutrients. Iron supplements are needed for women and it is recommended that the maximum amount of iron that every woman consumes is 30 to 60 milligrams. Low iron may result in premature birth or low birth weight.

5 Better Athletic Performance - Iron deficiency is very common among athletes, especially young females, and iron deficiency leads to lower performance as well as weakens the immunity system activities. Green leafy vegetables such as broccoli and iron-rich cereals should be included in the diet.

Ensuring sufficient iron promotes healthy and strong cognitive health while helps in enhancing the ability to stay productive and energetic throughout the day.

