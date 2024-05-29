Colour Splash: Top 10 Trending Hues To Add To Your Interiors This Season

Colours make everything brighter, happier and more vivid! Colour schemes play a very important role whenever you are renovating your home or creating a new space. Mt. Manoj Lohia, Director, Merino Industries Ltd, shares, "Infusing some fresh colours into our living spaces breathes new life into our interiors. It doesn't matter whether you're looking to do a complete makeover to your home or add a pop of vibrance to your office space, some shades can uplift the look of your home." Lohia shares the top 10 trending colours that are sure to uplift your space and inspire your creativity.

Vibrant Shades To Add To Your Home

Manoj Lohia shares 10 trending colours that you should introduce to your home and give it a fresh vibe:

1. Sapelle: You saw it coming. Isn't it? This warm and inviting hue brings a touch of elegance to any room, irrespective of the shape and size. Perfectly perfect for adding depth and richness to your interiors, Sapelle comes across as a timeless choice that offers both style and durability, thanks to its premium finish and superior craftsmanship.

2. Elevated Wood: You can't go wrong with woody textures. We mean, why not uplift the natural beauty of wood with this sophisticated shade? Elevated Wood adds a sense of warmth and impeccable texture to your interiors, creating a cosy and inviting atmosphere that is just made for relaxing and unwinding. Plus, its glossy surface not only enhances its aesthetic appeal but also makes it easy to clean and maintain.

3. Cherry Cadiz Walnut: Not many would settle for other options when they can fill their space with the rich tones of Cherry Cadiz Walnut. This bold and vibrant hue adds that much-needed drama and flair to any room, making it a go-to, statement-making choice in your home or office. Add to that, the scratch-resistant properties, and you can enjoy its beauty for years to come.

4. Doredos Cottage Pine: Well, it is time we roll back the clocks and bring the charm of a rustic cottage into your home with Doredos Cottage Pine! This earthy and organic shade evokes a sense of warmth and nostalgia, creating a heavenly feeling, way different from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Plus, its high-gloss finish adds a touch of class to any space.

5. Dark Citrus: For all the aesthetic lovers out there, you can add a pop of colour to your interiors with Dark Citrus. This vibrant shade of green, which almost feels like Henna, is sure to add that posh vibe to any room. It is known to imbibe a sense of energy and vitality within your space. The moisture-resistant properties shall further ensure that you can use it in kitchens and bathrooms without worrying about damage, whatsoever.

6. Iris Cream: Soft and serene, Iris Cream is the perfect choice for creating an easy-breathing home and calming atmosphere in your living abode. This versatile shade pairs magically (almost if we may address it) with a wide range of colours and design styles, making it a no-brainer for any space. Moreover, when in the right category — the glossy surface reflects light, thereby making your room feel brighter and more spacious.

7. Shangrila: The name in itself adds gravity to the shade. Renowned among architects as a go-to choice, Shangrila has almost become synonymous with luxury. This top shade of maroon or wine — exudes elegance and style. Moreover, the stain-resistant properties are the icing on the cake, as you can be in awe of its beauty without worrying about spills and stains.

8. Orchard Delight: Well, Orchard Delight made it to the list to bring back the beauty of nature-themed indoors. This fresh and vibrant shade of texturised wood evokes the lush beauty of an orchard in full bloom, creating a sense of abundance and freshness in your home. Add texture effect to it and it's a win-win for homeowners and architects alike.

9. Notre Wood: Okay, so Notre Wood is more about the old-world charm. This classic shade of off-white and pastel hues exudes warmth and character, making way for an inviting ambience that is more like a chef’s kiss when it comes to entertaining guests or curling up with a good book. The scratch-resistant properties are further designed to add value to the offering, as you can be sure about enjoying its finesse for years to come.

10. Midnight Blue: All of us have heard about this classic shade. Isn't it? The deep and dramatic hue that is associated with midnight blue, can be put second to none. The high gloss nature further adds to its depth and intensity, making it truly eye-catching, and a sight to behold.

"In addition to these trending colours, design lovers can also explore the handpicked themes of other renowned collections out there. Right from the undying elegance of some shades to the organic allure associated with others, there are a lot of design possibilities to suit every taste and style notion out there," adds Manoj Lohia.