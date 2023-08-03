Monsoon Home Decor Ideas: Quick And Affordable Ways To Add A Splash Of Colour To Your House

Home decor ideas: India's monsoon season is incredibly captivating and beloved all year round. We all want to unwind in the cosiness of our lovely homes and savour our favourite treats when it's raining and the weather is lovely.

Since the monsoon season is so beautiful, why not bring some of this season's flavour into our homes as well? We've created some amazing monsoon-inspired home décor ideas today that will make remodelling your house straightforward.

Ms. Aditi Murarka , Co-Founder, Nestasia shared with Zee English some quick and affordable ways to make the dull seasonal woes to vanish with easy home decor ideas.



"Refreshing the look of your home doesn't have to be scary or expensive. There are several easy ways to make your home special without breaking the bank," says Ms. Aditi.

Invest in pieces that not only look good but also add character to the space, ensuring that your choices are of high quality, lending colour and style to the space.

At the end of the day, what matters is that you surround yourself with things you genuinely like. Small changes can make a big difference, creating an inviting sanctuary that you'll love coming back to every day.

1. Playful Fabrics

Upgrading soft furnishings like tablecloths, bed linens, and curtains in different textures and colours is a simple way to add interest to otherwise plain surfaces.

Each fabric brings its unique texture and character, enhancing the overall aesthetics of your living spaces.

Coral or yellow-coloured cotton throws over the couch or chairs can transform your space into a cozy retreat.

To create a spacious and breezy feel, opt for good-quality wall-length linen curtains in pastel shades that allow just the right amount of sunlight to filter through. The light and airy nature of these linens will also lend effortless beauty to any room.

2. Vibrant Throw Pillows

Adding bold and colourful accent pillows that complement your decor is a simple and cost-effective way to elevate the overall look of your living room or bedroom.

Mixing and matching cushions of different materials, patterns, textures, and sizes can add depth and visual interest to the space. Consider jacquard pillows for an elegant touch and opt for linen pillows with tassels, sequins, or embroidery for eye-catching decorative pieces.

Solid-coloured pillows also add just the right pop of colour and make your space cozy and welcoming.

3. Natural Elements

Incorporate more vibrant planters with fresh blossoms or succulents, throughout your home to create a lively and inviting atmosphere that lasts all year round. Decorative ceramic bowls filled with scented potpourri and dried flowers can add both colour and a rustic feel.

For a low-maintenance option, consider artificial flowers like lily stems or chrysanthemums in decorative vases to create those captivating focal points in your living room.

Opt for colourful candle holders for your favourite candles to match different occasions for that added pop. Candle holders in rich jewel tones like golds, emeralds, and sapphires are perfect for festivities, and sleek single holders in elegant tones of silvers, or soft pastels are the right choice for a more formal setting.

4. Splash of Colourful Art

Investing in affordable posters or creating your own allows one to customize the decor to one’s liking. Abstract paintings add a modern touch, while nature-inspired prints bring tranquility. One can create an old-school charm and provide a peek into one’s interest with a gallery wall of mixed prints and sizes that is united by a common theme.

A music lover for instance could use framed artworks of different musical instruments whereas a globetrotter can decorate with artwork depicting iconic monuments of different cities. At Nestasia, we wanted to go beyond just providing readymade artwork and created DIY wooden paint kits that can help people turn any dull moment into a fun bonding activity.

5. Colourful Rugs

Placing rugs with geometric patterns, floral designs or abstract motifs strategically in specific areas such as under the coffee table or at the foot of the bed, will add colour without overwhelming the entire space. If a room is predominantly neutral-coloured, adding a tropical-themed rug will give a pop of colour and a touch of nature-inspired charm.

Boho rugs typically feature intricate patterns, vibrant colours, and a mix of textures, which make them a perfect choice for outdoor areas like the patio. The soft texture of these rugs provides extra comfort underfoot, making patio seating areas more enjoyable and cozy, especially during cooler evenings.

6. Glassware & Dinnerware

People often overlook the potential dinnerware and glassware hold in terms of adding vibrancy and charm to their homes. Using tinted glasses can elevate one's table setup and bar counters, almost instantaneously.

Pairing monochrome dinner plates with bold and vibrant snack plates or mandala-patterned bowls create a visually captivating table setting. One can transform decorative plates into captivating artworks by tastefully mounting them on the wall or adding them to open cabinets in the living room.

Interior-friendly hues such as pink, teal, and blues work well in most homes and can enhance the overall ambiance. Large serving bowls can serve as versatile and creative solutions for the entryway. By repurposing them as key holders or centerpieces, one can add a touch of uniqueness and functionality to the entry space.

A simple three part model, called the QUB model can be used for any home upgrade. The main pillars of the model include Quality, Utility and Beauty.

To pick quality pieces that are well made, that serve a purpose or are utilitarian and finally are aesthetically pleasing or beautiful to look at is going to fulfill any objective or goal that we’re going for including adding colour to your home.