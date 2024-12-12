Nine Predictions For Travel In 2025; Check List

Change is accelerating on multiple fronts. From global elections, rapid AI advancements and increased costs of living (to name a few), it’s no surprise that people find themselves fatigued, needing to withdraw, pick a side or simply disconnect. Yet, in the face of rising uncertainty, isolation and polarisation, we’re seeing just the opposite in travel. Booking.com’s annual Travel Predictions research* reveals that instead of retreating, many travellers want to redefine how they experience and engage with the world around them.

Whether rewriting the norms of age, gender or simply what society thinks what a typical vacation should look like, emboldened travellers are breaking out of familiar patterns and using their individual journeys to fuel and find long-lasting personal growth.

To understand how people plan to break away from the status quo, Booking.com commissioned research among more than 27,000 travellers across 33 countries including India to present nine travel predictions which foresee 2025 being the year that ushers in new ways of experiencing the world. From millennials rethinking the airport experience to baby boomers taking on thrill-seeking adventures, travel is becoming more about self-discovery and deep connections.

The trends set to shape the travel industry in 2025:

Trend 1: Noctourism

2025 is the year of stargazing our way into new astro-adventures. The trend of ‘Noctourism’ (nocturnal tourism) refers to travelling to experience the night in all its glory. With space tourism edging ever closer to reality, travellers will be focused on building connections with the universe as they turn to more attainable astro-pursuits next year.

● Ditching the daylight crowds for midnight magic, 78% of Indian travellers are interested in visiting dark sky destinations for stargazing and constellation tracking.

● 76% are willing to travel for once-in-a-lifetime celestial events.

● 69% prefer vacationing in cooler locations due to climate change concerns.

● 79% plan activities during cooler hours and 73% aim to reduce sun exposure.

● An appreciation for the nocturnal world is also deepening travellers’ connections with nature with 72% seeking accommodations with minimal light pollution to preserve nature.

Trend 2: Passport to Immortality

As travellers search for the elixir of life, a vacation is no longer just time to unwind. In 2025, wellness will go beyond yoga mats and smoothies. Driven by the desire to cultivate better lifestyle choices, 83% of Indian travellers are interested in longevity retreats for deep revitalisation - a super-charged flex on traditional wellbeing itineraries where temporary fixes are replaced in pursuit of a longer, healthier life.

● 79% are willing to pay for vacations focused on extending lifespan and well-being.

● Deep revitalisation is top priority from body vibration therapy (78%), cryotherapy (70%), red light therapy (66%) and stem cell treatment (64%).

● 85% are looking for new wellness activities they can mix into their daily lives as they reconnect with a more balanced version themselves like timed coffee ingestion (56%) and IV therapy (50%).

Trend 3: AI = Alternative Itineraries

New technologies are already helping travellers find experiences tailored to their needs, but in 2025 we’ll see people using powerful AI tools (such as Booking.com’s AI Trip Planner) to craft alternative itineraries based on personal preferences and the needs of the destinations they hope to visit. These itineraries will encourage deeper connections with local communities and the planet more broadly.

● 90% of Indians will use technology to make informed decisions and find authentic experiences, to not only respect the locations they visit but contribute positively to them.

● 83% seek technology to find less crowded areas and 40% use apps for real-time assistance.

● 57% of Gen Z and 56% of Millennials would reconsider visiting over-touristed destinations.

● 19% will avoid tagging locations on social media to protect lesser-known destinations.

Trend 4: Multigen Megatrips

The next generation might want to start saving for their own trips. The trend of spending kid’s inheritance (SKI) is set to continue in 2025 as nearly half of Indian travellers (46%) would rather spend their money on a bucket-list trip than leaving an inheritance to their children. This trend is particularly strong in baby boomers at 37%.

● 84% of Indians believe in the value of intergenerational travel.

● Boomers are willing to fund trips for their children and grandchildren (79% and 59%, respectively).

● Shared experiences are prioritised over material possessions.

Trend 5: Boyz II Zen

Gender norms and expectations are becoming increasingly fluid and this shift is set to extend into the travel industry as well. With growing societal awareness around male mental health, men-only retreats focusing on wellbeing and personal growth will become more prevalent in 2025.

● A majority (79%) of Indians confirm they would encourage one of the men in their life to go on a men-only trip.

● Men seek travel to improve personal growth (41%), reduce stress (35%), rest and rejuvenate (34%) and prioritise mental health benefits (39% ).

● 43% are looking to make new friendships and 38% looking to improve their relationship building skills with friends and family, followed by 31% considering a men-only trip to tackle feelings of loneliness.

● Women are persuading the men in their lives to go on a men-only trip, with 69% encouraging their partner, 37% their friends, 30% their brother and 22% their father to put themselves first.

Trend 6: Ageless Adventures

If you think the thrills and spills of travel are reserved only for the younger generations, it’s time to think again – adventure has no age limit! In 2025, baby boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964) are redefining what it means to travel later in life.

● Baby Boomers are redefining adventure travel, with 30% interested in high-octane activities (up from 11% in 2024**) like sand surfing (42%), skydiving (34%), cave diving (36%), camping in Antarctica (22%) or even volcano boarding (22%).

● One out of four Boomers seek to push their comfort zones and reconnect with their adventurous spirit.

Trend 7: Neuroinclusive Navigation

Travellers with neurodivergent needs are calling for a more inclusive approach to travel, and 2025 is set to see significant progress in this area.

● 76% of Indians believe travel options are limited for neurodivergent individuals.

● 70% of neurodivergent travellers have had negative travel experiences.

● 79% seek AI tools for personalised travel information and recommendations.

● 77% desire sensory rooms in airports and hotels.

● 75% prefer noise-cancelling options for a calmer travel experience.

● 78% want industry-wide initiatives to cater to neurodivergent needs.

Trend 8: Vintage Voyaging

Sustainability and careful budgeting are key focuses for 2025 and one trend reflecting this is “vintage voyaging.” Vacation wardrobes will get a makeover in 2025, as trendy Indians turn vintage voyagers, hitting thrift stores while on holiday to curate a more sustainable suitcase. So, why pack new when you can thrift your way?

● 68% of Indian travellers are interested in vacation shopping during their trips than before.

● 78% are tightening budgets to maximise travel experiences.

● 62% intending to be thriftier on their trips, finding bargain hidden gems in second-hand stores.

● 46% find better quality and value in vintage products abroad than at home.

● 42% buy vintage items during their travels because they find better bargains.

Trend 9: The Gate Escape

Gone are the days of arriving ‘just in time’ to avoid lingering in crowded lounges post-security, as Indian globetrotters reframe their 2025 vacation kick-off to embrace a new era of airport entertainment. This will be the year the airport takes its place in the limelight as travellers actively seek out destinations with the best airports.

● 84% of Indian travellers are interested in airports with unique experiences and facilities.

● 63% would choose destinations based on airport amenities.

● Millennials and Gen Z are particularly interested in airport features like sleep pods (38% Millennials, 34% Gen Z), spas (39% both Millennials and Gen Z) and Michelin-star restaurants (27% Millennials, 23% Gen Z).

● 83% believe a wider array of airport facilities would reduce travel stress and the vacation would start long before boarding the plane.

Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com said: “Travel in 2025 marks just the beginning of a more thoughtful, intentional approach to exploring the world. Travellers are no longer satisfied with traditional, cookie-cutter experiences. Instead, they’re seeking trips that defy conventions and align with their personal values – whether that’s sustainability, wellness or cultural immersion. Looking ahead, we can expect technology to further revolutionise how we plan and experience travel. The demand for responsible, regenerative travel will likely rise, pushing both travellers and the industry to rethink how we engage with the world around us. The future of travel is about forging deeper connections—personal, cultural and environmental — and they will continue to shape the way travellers explore in the years to come.”