Travel, Family, or Binge-Watch? Discover How Gen Z Prefers To Celebrate Independence Day

Independence Day weekend sees Gen Z embracing a range of activities that reflect their interests and values. From traveling and family time to binge-watching shows and sleepovers, each choice offers this generation a unique way to relax, connect, and fully enjoy the holiday break.

A recent poll conducted by a user on the Hunch app asked the Gen-Z community how they plan to spend their weekend. Let's explore the diverse ways these respondents choose to celebrate Independence Day weekend and the significance of these activities in shaping their experiences and memories during this festive time. Hunch is a social discovery app that helps users connect with like-minded individuals.

Intriguing insights revealed that about 10.1k Gen Z voters shared their preferred ways of spending Independence Day weekend. A compelling 34.9% admitted that they would spend their weekend traveling, as they prioritize experiences and adventure. For them, travel during this time offers an opportunity to explore new destinations, meet diverse people, and create lasting memories.

For many in this group, travel offers a chance to step out of their comfort zones, immerse themselves in different cultures, and gain fresh perspectives. The long weekend is ideal for travel, as those with jobs may only need to take an extra day off to enjoy an extended break. These respondents enjoy traveling during Independence Day weekend to seek new experiences, create lasting memories, and embrace the spirit of adventure.

Goa leads the pack with 41.4% of voters favoring it, thanks to its stunning beaches and lush monsoon greenery. Coorg follows with 29.7%, attracting those who enjoy misty hill station vibes, trekking, and the majestic Abbey Falls. Shillong, known as the "Scotland of the East," takes third place with 18.6%, offering tranquil beauty enhanced by the monsoon. Munnar rounds out the list with 10.3% of the votes, drawing nature lovers and bird watchers to its verdant landscapes during the rainy season.

24.8% of voters cherish the Independence Day weekend as a valuable opportunity to spend quality time with their families. For them, it’s a chance to create lasting memories, engage in family traditions, and strengthen bonds. Whether enjoying a barbecue, watching fireworks, or playing games, these moments of togetherness offer a sense of connection and belonging, helping them disconnect from their hectic lives.

Meanwhile, 22.6% of young voters see the long weekend as the perfect time for binge-watching their favorite shows and series. Binge-watching offers an escape into different worlds, intriguing storylines, and the lives of captivating characters. It’s a way to unwind and de-stress, with the convenience of streaming services providing easy access to a wide variety of content to enjoy during the break.

For this group, binge-watching is a popular way to relax and enjoy their favorite series or movies. *Mirzapur* continues to captivate viewers, with an impressive 68.1% of poll voters eagerly looking forward to binge-watching the new season on the OTT platform. *Kota Factory 3*, garnering 20.5% of the votes, has established itself as a relatable and inspiring series, resonating with audiences through its portrayal of students' real-life struggles for academic success. *Paatal Lok 2*, chosen by 5.5% of voters, is appreciated for its gritty and thought-provoking narrative.

17.6% of voters feel that their busy daily lives often push sleepovers with friends or loved ones to the sidelines. Sleepovers offer a chance to spend quality time together, share stories, play games, watch movies, and enjoy each other’s company. They provide an opportunity to relax, engage in late-night conversations, and foster a sense of camaraderie. During holidays like Independence Day, sleepovers allow this group to strengthen friendships, have fun, and fully enjoy the extended weekend.

In conclusion, the Hunch poll highlights the diverse ways Gen Z respondents prefer to spend their Independence Day weekend. Whether it's traveling, spending time with family, binge-watching shows, or having sleepovers, the common goal is to seek connection, relaxation, and enjoyment. These activities showcase the varied interests and values of this group, from pursuing adventure and new experiences to cherishing moments with loved ones and friends. For these respondents, Independence Day weekend is an opportunity to unwind, create memories, and celebrate in ways that align with their personal preferences and desires for fun and connection.