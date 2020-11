Ayodhya Deepotsav Live: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to celebrate Diwali at proposed Ram temple

Ayodhya: The festival of lights, Diwali, is here and Ayodhya is all geared up for its first 'Deepotsav' celebrations since the Supreme Court's order for the Ram temple construction in the holy city.

The Deepotsav celebrations have already started on November 11, 2020, and the whole city has been decorated with lights.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has reached Ayodhya and offered prayers to Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

Besides the Chief Minister, state's Governor Anandiben Patel will attend the event.

The celebrations will also witness the Lalit Kala Akademi exhibiting 25 Lord Ram statues on the theme Jan Jan Ke Ram (or Lord Ram for every person) in the holy town.

This year 5.51 lakh earthen lamps would be lit at Ram ki Paidi ghats.