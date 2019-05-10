'1984 anti-Sikh riots happened, so what?' says Sam Pitroda; BJP demands apology

NEW DELHI: Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda Thursday tried to brush off the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, sparking an intense row. "What is with 1984? Talk about what happened in five years. It happened in 1984, so what? (1984 hua toh hua)," said Pitroda while responding to Bharatiya Janata Party's tweet on Nanavati Commission that probed the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The BJP had tweeted, “It’s on record of Nanavati Commission that probed the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the biggest genocide of India in which the government killed its own citizens, that instructions to kill came directly from the then PM Rajiv Gandhi’s office. The country awaits justice for this karma.”

Pritoda also refuted accusations of the Gandhi family using INS Viraat for their vacation saying, "It's a lie. Absolute lie. I'm sure responsible people in the military, Army, Navy will tell you the facts," he said. Senior BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Arun Jaitley had accused late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi of misusing India's Naval assets “for personal vacations with family and in-laws.”

Several leaders from BJP and its ally Shiromani Akali Dal lashed out at Pitroda for his statements on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, demanding an apology.

“Agony of the entire Sikh community. Suffering of all those Sikh families killed by Congress leaders in 1984. Attack on Delhi’s secular ethos. All Summed up in these three words by Sam Pitroda - Hua To Hua. India will never forgive #MurdererCongress for its sins,” tweeted BJP president Amit Shah.

“Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi must apologise for Sam Pitroda’s irresponsible statement that the “1984 Sikh genocide happened, so what (hua to hua)” #MurdererCongress,” said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal also hit out at Pitroda over the comment. “#Gandhi family's blue-eyed boy and Rajiv crony #SamPitroda has admitted his boss orchestrated the #1984SikhsGenocide with his statement justifying the anti-human act by saying “so what it happened”. It’s a painful day for the #Sikh community. Gandhi family still unrepentant,” she tweeted.

“@RahulGandhi's advisor @sampitroda cruelly mocked Sikh sentiments by saying the 1984 riots are a thing of the past. This proves beyond doubt that it was #RajivGandhi who ordered the massacre. Can @INCIndia still claim to be secular?” questioned SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

