Begusarai Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 29.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar will be held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Begusarai constituency covers six assembly segments – Cheria Bariarpur, Bachhwara, Teghra, Matihani, Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai and Bakhri.

Bihar Lok Sabha Constituencies: All you need to know

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Dr. Bhola Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 58 thousand votes. He had defeated Tanveer Hassan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Singh had secured 428227 votes while Hassan got 369892 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 60.61 percent across 1641 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Rajendra Prasad Singh of the Communist Party of India and Vaij Nath Paswan who was an Independent.

The Begusarai Lok Sabha seat is lying vacant after Singh's death in October 2018.

In the year 2009, Dr. Monazir Hassan of the Janata Dal (United) managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 40 thousand votes against Communist Party of India's Shatrughna Prasad Singh. While Hassan got 205680 seats, Singh secured 164843 seats.

Other members in the fray were Anil Chaudhary of the Lok Janshakti Party and Amita Bhushan of the Indian National Congress.