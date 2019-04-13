Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Constituency

Bhubaneswar Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 21 constituencies of Lok Sabha in the state of Odisha. It was formed prior to the 1957 elections. It is composed of seven segments of Vidhan Sabha.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency are Jayadev (SC), Bhubaneswar Central, Bhubaneswar North, Ekamra-Bhubaneswar, Jatani, Begunia and Khurda.

The seat is not reserved for any category and its constituency number is 18

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

Dr (Prof) Prasanna Kumar Patasani of BJD is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Patasani bagged 439252 votes and decimated Prithiviraj Harichandan of the BJP.

While, Congress' Bijay Mohanty came at the third spot.

The constituency is a stronghold of the BJD.

Patasani is also a sitting MP from Bhubaneswar and had won this seat continuously for five times on the BJD ticket.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has fielded Aparajita Sarangi from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat and the CPI(M) has given ticket to Janardan Pati.

The main electoral contest here is between the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD and the BJP which is trying hard to uproot the ruling party from Odisha.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23. Along with Lok Sabha elections, Odisha is also going for assembly polls. The voting for the Odisha assembly will take place in four phases along with the Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases across the state – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.