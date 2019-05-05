Bihar: 82 candidates in fray from five seats in fifth phase of Lok Sabha poll on Monday

Voting for five out of 40 parliamentary constituencies in Bihar is scheduled to take place in fifth phase on Monday. Polls will be held in five constituency -Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur Saran and Hajipur.

A tota of 82 candidates including 6 women are in the fray from these 5 Lok Sabha seats.

As per the data available, there are total 8,766,722 voters (8,749,847 General and 16,875 Service voters) in these 5 parliamentary constituencies, out of which 4,678,401 are males, 4,088,096 females and 225 third gender voters. The Election Commission has set up 8,899 polling stations to have been set up to hold the polling in free and fair manner.

Parliamentary Constituency wise details of voters, number and name of candidates, polling stations are given below:

Constituencies Electorate No of polling booths No of contesting candidates Male Female Third gender Total Sitamarhi 927085 823630 56 1750771 1,776 20 Madhubani 944657 846458 51 1791166 1,837 17 Muzaffarpur 920017 807730 32 1727779 1,748 22 Saran 891660 770235 27 1661922 1,711 12 Hajipur (SC) 978961 839189 59 1818209 1,827 11 Total 4662380 4087242 225 8749847 8,899 82

The election process will be overseen by over four thousand three hundred micro observers and live webcast facility will be available at 400 booths.