close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Campaign for 3 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand ends, Shibu Soren in fray from Dumka again

The foremost among the candidates whose fate will be decided is 8-term sitting MP and former chief minister Shibu Soren of the JMM who is in the fray from Dumka once again.

Campaign for 3 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand ends, Shibu Soren in fray from Dumka again
File Image

Campaigning for three Lok Sabha seats of Jharkhand going to polls on May 19 in the final phase of the general election ended at 4 pm on Friday.

The foremost among the candidates whose fate will be decided is 8-term sitting MP and former chief minister Shibu Soren of the JMM who is in the fray from Dumka once again.

Live TV

Altogether 45,64,681 electors, including 22,00,119 female and 21 third gender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, an Election Commission release said.

Besides Dumka and Rajmahal seats, which are reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, polling will be held in Godda.

While 15 candidates are in the fray in Dumka, 14 are trying their luck from Rajmahal and 13 in Godda.

Shibu Soren, the JMM president, is crossing swords with BJP's Sunil Soren in Dumka. The JMM leader had defeated his BJP challenger twice in 2009 and 2014.

Sitting BJP MP Nishikant Dubey is taking on Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLA Pradip Yadav, who is backed by the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance), in Godda. The JMM and the Congress are the "Mahagathbandhan" constituents in Jharkhand.

JMM's sitting MLA Vijay Kumar Hansda is facing BJP's Hemlal Murmu in Rajmahal. Murmu, a former minister, had quit the JMM and joined the BJP in 2014.

The EC release said a total of 6,258 polling stations have been set up.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Sunil SorenNishikant DubeyHemlal Murmu
Next
Story

Campaigning for 7th phase of Lok Sabha election ends, 59 seats to vote on May 19

Must Watch

PT51M58S

BJP will form govt with full majority for second time: PM Modi