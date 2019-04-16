Darbhanga Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 29.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar will be held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Darbhanga constituency covers six assembly segments – Gaura Bauram, Benipur, Alinagar, Darbhanga Rural, Darbhanga and Bahdurpur.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Kirti Azad of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 35 thousand votes. He had defeated Md Ali Asraf Fatmi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Azad had secured 314949 votes while Fatmi got 279906 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 54.45 percent across 1405 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Sanjay Kumar Jha of the Janata Dal (United) and Kedar Kumar Keshav of the Shiv Sena.

In the year 2009, Kirti Azad of the BJP managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 46 thousand votes against RJD's Md Ali Asraf Fatmi. While Azad got 239268 seats, Fatmi secured 192815 seats.

Other members in the fray were Ajay Kumar Jalan of the Indian National Congress and Prof. Hare Ram Acharya who was an Independent.