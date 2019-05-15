EC steps in after Bengal violence, removes HS Atri Bhattacharya, ADG CID Rajeev Kumar

New Delhi: In the wake of violence between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers in Kolkata, the Election Commission on Wednesday ordered campaigning in nine West Bengal constituencies to end at 10 pm on Thursday night, a day before its scheduled deadline.

The poll panel also ordered the removal of Principal Secretary (Home) Atri Bhattacharya and Additional Director General, CID Rajeev Kumar from their posts in West Bengal.

The EC officials announced that West Bengal Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De, Chief Secretary will look after the Home Department.

The Election Commission invoked Article 324 of the Constitution to curtail the campaigning for the last phase of the election on May 19.

Supporters of BJP and Trinamool clashed with each other on the streets of Kolkata during a massive road show of BJP chief Amit Shah. Several motorcycles parked outside were vandalised and set ablaze. Shards of broken glass littered the lobby of the college where a bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, a noted philosopher and a key figure of Bengal Renaissance, was smashed to pieces.

In a press conference today, Shah, who was forced to cut short the jamboree, claimed that he would not have been able to survive the attack and come out alive if it was not for the CRPF.

On the other hand, Mmaata accused the BJP of bringing miscreants from other states and spending crores of rupees to put up cut-outs for Shah's roadshow in Kolkata. She also alleged that BJP is circulating fake press statement accusing her party of organising the violence.