Full list of candidates going to polls in Bihar in third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

New Delhi: Bihar will on Tuesday witness voting in five Lok seats - Araria, Jhanjharpur, Khagaria, Madhepura and Supaul. - in the third phase of general election. A total of 81 candidates are in the fray and the votes will be cast at 9076 polling stations.

Four sitting MPs Ranjeet Ranjan (Supaul), her husband Pappu Yadav (Madhepura), Sarfaraz Alam (Araria) and Mehboob Ali Kaiser (Khagaria) would seek to retain their respective seats.

In Madhepura, four-time MP Sharad Yadav is contesting from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket and he is up against JD-U's Dinesh Chandra Yadav and independent Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav. It is to be noted that Pappu Yadav is currently the sitting MP from this seat.

Here is the list of candidates going to polls in Bihar:

ARARIA



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 PRADEEP KUMAR SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 2 RAM NRAYAN BHARTI Bahujan Samaj Party 3 SARFARAZ ALAM Rashtriya Janata Dal 4 TARACHAND PASWAN Bahujan Mukti Party 5 SUDAMA SINGH Bihar Lok Nirman Dal 6 MD. MATIN Independent 7 MD. MINHAZ ALAM Independent 8 MUKESH SINGH Independent 9 MD. MOBINUL HAQUE Independent 10 RAMA NAND RISHIDEO Independent 11 ABDUL WAHID KHAN Independent 12 SHAHIN PRAVIN Independent

JHANJHARPUR



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 GULAB YADAV Rashtriya Janata Dal 2 Raj Kumar Singh Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Ramprit Mandal Janata Dal (United) 4 Ganga Prasad Yadav Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 5 Chhedi Ram Bhartiya Mitra Party 6 Devendra Prasad Yadav Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic 7 Prabhat Prasad Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 8 Ratneshwar Jha Aadarsh Mithila Party 9 Ramanand Thakur Shivsena 10 Ramesh Kamat Aam Adhikar Morcha 11 Lakshman Prasad Yadav Republican Party of India (A) 12 Surendra Prasad Suman All India Forward Bloc 13 Om Prakash Poddar Independent 14 Ganpati Jha Independent 15 Bablu Gupta Independent 16 Bipin Kumar Singhwait Independent 17 Sanjay Bhartia Independent

KHAGARIA



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser Lok Jan Shakti Party 2 Ramakant Chaudhari Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Upendra Sahani Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 4 Umesh Chandra Bharti Aadarsh Mithila Party 5 Tej Bahadur Singh Proutist Sarva Samaj 6 Dhirendra Chaudhary Aam Adhikar Morcha 7 Madhuvala Devi Aam Janta Party Rashtriya 8 Mukesh Sahani Vikassheel Insaan Party 9 Moni Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 10 Vinay Kumar Varun Janhit Kisan Party 11 Sandeep Kumar Saket Shivsena 12 Sunil Yadav Garib Janshakti Party 13 Kundan Kumar Independent 14 Nagendra Singh Tyagi Independent 15 Parmanand Singh Independent 16 Priadarshi Dinkar Independent 17 Bandan Kumar Singh Independent 18 Shiv Narayan Singh Independent 19 Shobha Devi Independent 20 Sangram Kumar Sada Independent

MADHEPURA



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Dinesh Chandra Yadav Janata Dal (United) 2 Sharad Yadav Rashtriya Janata Dal 3 Anil Bharti Rashtravadi Janata Party 4 Umashankar Bahujan Mukti Party 5 Manoj Kumar Mandal Aam Adhikar Morcha 6 Rajiv Kumar Yadav Baliraja Party 7 Rajesh Ranjan@Pappu Yadav Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) 8 Suresh Kumar Bharti Asli Deshi Party 9 Md Arshad Husain Independent 10 Jaykant Yadav Independent 11 Rajo Sah Independent 12 Vinay Kumar Mishra Independent 13 Suman Kumar Jha Independent

SUPAUL



SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Kiran Devi Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Dileshwar Kamait Janata Dal (United) 3 Ranjeet Ranjan Indian National Congress 4 Md. Abul Kalam Azad Jai Hind Party 5 Krishan dev Mandal Rashtravadi Janata Party 6 Dip Narayan Mandal Shivsena 7 Naveen Kumar Singh Bihar Lok Nirman Dal 8 Pramod Kumar Nirala Vanchit Samaj Party 9 Bhim Kumar Gupta Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party 10 Sanjay Sardar Lok Sewa Dal 11 Sanjeet Kumar Choudhary Aam Janta Party Rashtriya 12 Satya Narayan Mehta Jan Adhikar Party 13 Md. Afroj Alam Independent 14 Anand Pathak Hind Samrajya Party 15 Dinesh Prasad Yadav Independent 16 Binod Kumar Sahu Independent 17 Rajesh Kumar S/O- Jawahar Lal Das Independent 18 Rajesh Kumar S/O- Yugeshwar Sah Independent 19 Sandip Kumar Singh Independent 20 Sudhakar Jha Independent

As per the data issued by CEO Bihar office, there are total 8909263 voters, which includes 8899815 General Voters and 9448 Service voters. Out of 8899815 General voters, 4655306 are male voters, 4244284 are female voters and 225 are third gender voters.

Officials said that para-military forces have been deployed at all polling booths and drones will be used for surveillance.

The campaign in the third phase was mostly characterised by public rallies, roadside meetings, door-to-door visits and roadshows by candidates of different parties.