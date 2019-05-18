close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Full list of candidates going to polls in Jharkhand in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

Rajmahal, Dumka and Godda Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand will go to polls in seventh phase

Ranchi: Rajmahal, Dumka and Godda Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand will go to polls in seventh and last phase of national election 2019 on May 19. A total of 4,315 polling booths have been set up to for the election.

Rajmahal and Dumka are Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats, whereas Godda is a General seat. There are a total of 45,64,681 electors in the three constituencies, out of which 23,64,541 are male electors, 22,00,119 female electors and 21 third gender electors.

Meanwhile, there are 62,762 electors in the age group of 18-19 years in this phase.

A total of 24 candidates are in the fray from the aforementioned three constituencies going to polls on Sunday. Fourteen candidates are contesting from Rajmahal, 15 from Dumka and 13.

Shibu Soren, the JMM president, is fighting against BJP's Sunil Soren in Dumka. Sitting BJP MP Nishikant Dubey is taking on Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLA Pradip Yadav, who is backed by the Mahagathbandhan in Godda. The JMM and the Congress are the Mahagathbandhan constituents in Jharkhand.

Here is the full list of candidates going to poll in Jharkhand:

Rajmahal

 

Jharkhand Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 GOPIN SOREN Communist Party of India (Marxist)
2 BAIDHNATH PAHADIYA Bahujan Samaj Party
3 MONIKA KISKU All India Trinamool Congress
4 VIJAY KUMAR HANSDAK Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
5 HEMLAL MURMU Bharatiya Janata Party
6 NEERAJ HEMBROM All India Forward Bloc
7 MAHASHAY TUDU Hindusthan Nirman Dal
8 MARY NISHA HANSDAK Bahujan Mukti Party
9 CHRISTOPHER MURMU Independent
10 BARNAD HEMBROM Independent
11 MANGAL MARANDI Independent
12 MANDAL HANSDA Independent
13 MAHENDRA HANSDA Independent
14 MAHESH PAHADIYA Independent

 

Dumka

 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 ARJUN PUJHAR All India Trinamool Congress
2 SHIBU SOREN Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
3 SUNIL SOREN Bharatiya Janata Party
4 SENAPATI MURMU Communist Party of India
5 STEPHAN BESRA Bahujan Samaj Party
6 SATISH SOREN Jharkhand People's Party
7 THAKUROON SOREN Independent
8 PROBINA MURMU Independent
9 BAGHRAI SOREN Independent
10 MOHRIL MURMU Independent
11 RAMESH TUDU Independent
12 RASKA SOREN Independent
13 RAJESH BESRA Independent
14 DR. SHRILAL KISKU Independent
15 SAMUEL TUDU Independent

 

Godda

 

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 Zaffar Obaid Bahujan Samaj Party
2 Nishikant Dubey Bharatiya Janata Party
3 Pradeep Yadav Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik)
4 Asha Makede Pichhara Samaj Party United
5 Noor Hassan Rashtriya Samta Party (Secular)
6 Bajrangi Mahtha Bahujan Mukti Party
7 Murari Kapri Aam Adhikar Morcha
8 Anup Kumar Sinha Independent
9 Jitendra Kumar Barnwal Independent
10 Madhusudan Ray Independent
11 Mahesh Kumar Suman Independent
12 K. Rangaiah Independent
13 Birendra Kumar Independent

 

