Hardik Patel wants to contest Lok Sabha poll from Jamnagar

GANDHINAGAR: Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who has recently joined the Congress, on Monday expressed his desire to contest from Jamnagar, Gujarat, in upcoming Lok Sabha poll, adding that he had informed the party high command about his desire.

"I`ve shown a desire to contest from Jamnagar... But let the party decide what is to be done. I am ready to accept whatever role the party assigns to me. With maturity and sincerity, I have joined this party. I have recently started my career in politics and I have a long way to go, so let`s just see what happens," Hardik was quoted as saying by IANS.

Hardik said that the Congress will definitely win the Lok Sabha poll and form the next government at the Centre. "There is massive dissent in the public regarding various issues which are totally ignored by the ruling BJP party in the Centre as well as in the state," he noted.

Hardik added that the Congress will take steps to address all these issues after assuming power. "You see, even the workers and other leaders in the BJP are disgruntled over the way the party is horse trading our (Congress) MLAs and giving them plum positions as cabinet ministers and more in the government. If the BJP has done so many developmental works as they claim, why should they resort to grabbing Congress MLAs? This is a clear indication they are rattled and are on the losing ground," said Hardik Patel.

Hardik also talked about his decision to join the Congress and said that he decided to enter politics because country needs young leaders who are connected to ground and can address the issues of public. "It is also not necessary that people from a single family come into politics," he remarked.

Meanwhile, Hardik Patel has filed a petition before the Gujarat High Court seeking a stay on the Mehsana court order in which he has been convicted in the rioting and arson case during the Patel agitation in 2015. The Mehsana court had awarded two-year jail term to Hardik. The Gujarat High Court will hear the case on on Tuesday.

(with IANS inputs)