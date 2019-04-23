Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. The constituency centres on Hugli-Chuchura in West Bengal.

The polling number of this constituency is 15 and it is not reserved for any category. This seat will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6.

The Hooghly Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of seven assembly segments - Singur, Chandannagar, Chunchura, Balagarh (SC), Pandua, Saptagram and Dhanekhali (SC).

Dr. Ratna De (Nag) of ruling Trinamool Congress is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ratna De won the seat by getting 614,312 votes. He defeated Pradip Saha of CPI(M) who had recorded 425,228 votes. BJP candidate Chandan Mitra had secured 221,271 votes.

Ratna De, who has been representing the seat since 2009, is seeking her third term from here in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. She will be contesting against CPI(M)'s Pradip Saha and BJP's Locket Chatterjee on the seat. Congress has fielded Pratul Chandra Saha from the seat.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies of seven states during the third phase.