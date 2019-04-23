close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency

The polling number of this constituency is 15 and it is not reserved for any category. 

Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency
Representational image

Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. The constituency centres on Hugli-Chuchura in West Bengal. 

The polling number of this constituency is 15 and it is not reserved for any category. This seat will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6.

The Hooghly Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of seven assembly segments - Singur, Chandannagar, Chunchura, Balagarh (SC), Pandua, Saptagram and Dhanekhali (SC).

Dr. Ratna De (Nag) of ruling Trinamool Congress is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. 

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ratna De won the seat by getting 614,312 votes. He defeated Pradip Saha of CPI(M) who had recorded 425,228 votes. BJP candidate Chandan Mitra had secured 221,271 votes.

Ratna De, who has been representing the seat since 2009, is seeking her third term from here in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. She will be contesting against CPI(M)'s Pradip Saha and BJP's Locket Chatterjee on the seat. Congress has fielded Pratul Chandra Saha from the seat.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies of seven states during the third phase. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencyHooghly Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency

Must Watch

PT12M6S

DNA: Non Stop News, 23rd April, 2019