Inspired by PM Narendra Modi's leadership, well-known hair stylist Jawed Habib joins BJP

New Delhi: Well-known hair stylist Jawed Habib joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday.

He was welcomed in the BJP by party's national secretary Tarun Chugh and national media co-incharge Sanjay Mayukh.

Delhi: Prominent Hair Stylist Jawed Habib joins Bharatiya Janata Party, says 'Aaj tak main baalon ka chowkidar tha, aaj mein desh ka chowkidar ban gaya hoon' pic.twitter.com/eazgktBHL1 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019

Welcoming Habib in the party, Mayukh said he has joined the party inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Aaj tak main baalon ka chowkidar tha, aaj mein desh ka chowkidar ban gaya hoon (Till date, I was the guard of hair, but from now onwards I am the guard of this country),” Habib said soon after joining the BJP.

Jawed Habib is one of the most popular hair stylists in the country.

He has 550 unisex salons in India and three salons outside the country.

Jawed Habib joining the BJP has come in the middle of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Elections in the national capital will take place on May 12.