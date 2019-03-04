Is wearing Nehru Jacket an insult to ex PM? Manoj Tiwari's bizarre defence for wearing military uniform for BJP rally

NEW DELHI: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari has drawn flak from several quarters for donning a military uniform during party's bike rally in his Lok Sabha constituency. He has been attacked for allegedly trying to politicise the Indian airstrikes against Pakistan amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

However, Tiwari in his defence said that he only donned the attire to show solidarity with the armed forces. He even questioned if wearing a Nehru Jacket is an insult to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"I wore (it) simply because I felt proud of my Army. I am not in Indian army but I was expressing my feeling of solidarity. Why should it be treated like an insult? I have the highest regard for our Army. By (this) logic, tomorrow if I wear a Nehru Jacket, will it be an insult to Jawaharlal Nehru?"

He was seen in military fatigues while flagging off the BJP's bike rally in his North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Among those who criticised the BJP MP was Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien who called it a "shameless act" on Tiwari's part.

"Shameless. Shameless. Shameless. Manoj Tewari BJP MP and Delhi President wearing Armed Forces uniform and seeking votes. BJP-Modi-Shah insulting and politicising our jawans. And then giving lectures on patriotism. Low life," he tweeted, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.