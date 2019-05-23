Watch live streaming of Lok Sabha election result 2019 of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on mobile, desktop on Zee News

The counting of votes for 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and 18 in Puducherry will begin at 8 am on May 23 (Thursday). In Tamil Nadu,822 candidates are in the fray while in Puducherry, 18 candidates are contesting.

Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats, but election to the Vellore constituency was cancelled over allegations of use of money power.

Voting in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry took place in the third phase on April 23. Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 72.01 per cent while the polling percentage in Puducherry was 81.21.

Watch live streaming of Lok Sabha election results 2019 for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Zee News.

This time, following the Supreme Court's order, the Election Commission will tally the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segment, which can delay the counting process for over 5 hours or more.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are the four major parties in Tamil Nadu.

Both the Congress and BJP are minor players in Tamil Nadu which has been a bitter contest between the AIADMK and DMK over the last few decades. The AIADMK is in alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu while the Congress and DMK have joined hands.

In Puducherry, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and the Congress are the only two parties.