Amit Shah

Lok Sabha election: Amit Shah meets BJP veterans LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi

Amit Shah's meeting with the two leaders came days after they were not given poll tickets.

File photo

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah met party veterans Murli Manohar Joshi and L K Advani on Monday, hours after launch of party poll manifesto.

Shah's meeting with the two leaders came days after they were not given poll tickets.

The BJP has fielded Shah from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, a seat represented by Advani for many years, while Joshi has been replaced by Satyadev Pachauri in Kanpur.

After being denied ticket, Joshi had issued a statement saying the BJP told him that he would not be nominated by the party in Kanpur.

While Advani has not said anything about being dropped from the party's list of Lok Sabha candidates, he wrote a blog asserting his party never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-national".

More or less, both Advani and Joshi were sidelined in the party after 2014 general elections, in which the BJP got clear majority under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

After easing them out of key organisational positions, the party leadership brought the curtains down on their electoral innings by not giving them tickets to contest the Lok Sabha polls this time.

The BJP had earlier announced that it will not give tickets to those above 75 years of age.

Tags:
Amit ShahLK AdvaniMurli Manohar JoshiLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
