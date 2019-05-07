Nitish Kumar's JD(U) will become extinct like dinosaurs after May 23, says Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party Janata Dal (United) will be extinct like dinosaurs after the Lok Sabha Election 2019, claimed Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday

“After May 23, Nitish Kumar's party will be extinct, just like dinosaurs,” said the former deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

“BJP has admitted their defeat. Ram Madhav accepted that they need allies' help to form the government. People talking about Mahamilawat are now talking about coalition,” he added.

Yadav's comment comes a day after he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as 'atrocious'.

"We have not expected Prime Minister Modi to stoop to such a low level and give such an atrocious statement against a former prime minister," Yadav was quoted as saying by ANI.

RJD, Congress, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, Hindustani Awam Morcha, Lok Jantrantrik Dal and Vikas Sheel Insaan Party are part of the grand alliance formed by the Opposition in Bihar.

With elections over in 425 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies on Monday, efforts for non-BJP, non-Congress front are one.