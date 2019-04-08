Parbhani Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 48 parliamentary constituencies of Maharashtra. It was formed before the elections of the year 1957. It is located in the Parbhani District and constitutes six Vidhan Sabha assemblies.

The city of Parbhani was earlier known as Prabhavatinagar and lies in the Marathwada region to the east of Mumbai.

The electors in the Parbhani Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau of Shiv Sena is the incumbent Member of Parliament from the Parbhani parliamentary constituency.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau was declared winner from this seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau bagged 578,455 votes and defeated Bhambale Vijay Manikrao of the NCP in the Parbhani Lok Sabha Constituency.

In Parbhani, the key electoral contest is between the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

For the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Shiv Sena has re-nominated Jadhav from Parbhani constituency. To wrest the seat, the NCP fielded Rajesh Vitekar.

In Maharashtra, the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will face a tough challenge from the Congress-NCP combine. The BJP-Shiv Sena combine bagged 41 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, leaving Congress with two and the NCP four seats.

This time, the BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting on 25 and 23 seats respectively of the total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The Congress and NCP are contesting on 24 seats each across the state. Besides NCP, the Congress also has a tie-up with other regional outfits.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.