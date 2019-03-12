हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday will begin the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu from Nagercoil.

Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday

Chennai: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday will begin the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu from Nagercoil.

Leaders of Congress allies including DMK President M.K. Stalin and others will share the dais with Gandhi at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district.

The Congress will fight the elections as part of DMK-led front that includes MDMK, CPI, CPI-M, VCK, IUML, IJK and KDMK.

It may be recalled Stalin had proposed Gandhi`s name as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

The Congress has got nine Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry.

Arriving here in the morning, Gandhi will interact with the students of Stella Maris College for Women.

Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha election 2019, general election 2019
