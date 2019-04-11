Rampur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh. Rampur Lok Sabha Constituency was formed before 1957.

The Rampur Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 7) has five Vidhan Sabha segments of which one is reserved for the SC category.

All the Assembly Constituencies that fall in Rampur parliamentary constituency are Suar, Chamraua, Bilaspur, Rampur and Milak (SC).

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule.

Dr Nepal Singh of BJP is the incumbent MP from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Dr Nepal Singh secured 358616 votes and defeated Naseer Ahmad Khan of the SP who got 335181 votes.

Nawab Kazim Ali Khan of the Indian National Congress (INC) ended up at the third place from the seat.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has nominated Jaya Prada from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat while the Samajwadi Part has fielded Azam Khan from this seat.

UP is a crucial state for the ruling BJP which came to power at the Centre by winning a maximum number of seats from the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

The results would be declared on May 23.