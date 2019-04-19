Sadhvi Pragya's comment on 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare is her personal opinion: BJP

Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a statement on party candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur hours after her controversial remarks on Mumbai terror attack martyr Hemant Karkare was severely criticised.

"BJP considers him a martyr. This is Sadhvi Pragya's personal statement which she might have given because of the mental and physical torture she had faced," read the statement released by the saffron party, news agency ANI reports.

Sadhvi Pragya, while addressing a group of party workers has courted controversy for saying that Hemant Karkare was killed during the attack because she had cursed him.

"Hemant Karkare was asked to let me go if there is no evidence (against me). He (Karkare) said that he will bring evidence but will not leave me. I told him -- You will be ruined," she said.

Thakur also alleged that the late ATS chief wanted to declare her as a terrorist. The BJP leader also accused Karkare of abusing and torturing her.

Karkare was killed along with two other senior police officers while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in November 2008.

A complaint has been filed against her. 'The state's electoral body has taken cognizance of the matter and the same is under inquiry,'' Madhya Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer said.

Sadhvi Pragya is facing trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, in which over six people were killed and several others were injured. She was arrested in 2008 but was given a clean chit by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2015 due to lack of evidence.

She was inducted in BJP earlier this week and will fight against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal.

Sadhvi Pragya is expected to file her nomination from Bhopal on April 23.