Shillong Lok Sabha constituency of Meghalaya: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Shillong is one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Meghalaya. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Meghalaya will be held in a single phase. Both the Shillong and Tura seat will vote on 11 April and counting will be held on May 23.

Shillong Lok Sabha constituency comprises of thirty-six assembly segments. These are: Nartiang, Jowai, Raliang, Mowkaiaw, Sutnga-Saipung, Khliehriat, Amlarem, Mawhati, Nongpoh, Jirang, Umsning, Umroi, Mawryngkneng, Pynthorumkhrah, Mawlai, East Shillong, North Shillong, West Shillong, South Shillong, Mylliem, Nongthymmai, Nongkrem, Sohiong, Mawphlang, Mawsynram, Shella, Pynursla, Sohra, Mawkynrew, Mairang, Mawthadraishan, Nongstoin, Rambrai Jyrngam, Mawshynrut, Ranikor and Mawkyrwat.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Shillong Lok Sabha constituency of Meghalaya.

1 T.H.S. BONNEY Independent Affidavit 2 JEMINO MAWTHOH United Democratic Party Affidavit 3 SANBOR SHULLAI Bharatiya Janata Party Affidavit 4 VINCENT H. PALA Indian National Congress Affidavit 5 ROMEO PHIRA RANI Independent Affidavit 7 SAMUEL HASHAH Independent Affidavit 14 SANBOR SHULLAI Bharatiya Janata Party

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Congress candidate Vincent H Pala had won from the seat by a margin of 40,379 votes. While Vincent H Pala had secured 2,09,340 votes, Independent candidate PBM Basaiawmoit stood second with 1,68,961 votes.

Meghalaya constituencies: All you need to know

In Shillong, 76.15 per cent or 6,20,041 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 8 candidates who were in the fray, the deposits of 5 of them were forfeited.

In 2009 as well, Congress candidate Vincent H. Pala had won from the seat securing 2,32,270 votes against his nearest rival United Democratic Party's (UDP) John Filmore Kharshiing who got 1,24,402 votes.

Congress has yet again named Vincent H Pala from the seat for the 2019 election. United Democratic Party's (UDP) Jemino Mawthoh and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sanbor Shullai along with Independent candidates are among the other candidates who are also in the fray.