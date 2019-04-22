Sitapur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

It has five Vidhan Sabha segments - Biswan, Laharpur, Mahmoodabad, Sevata and Sitapur.

Voting for Uttar Pradesh's 80 parliamentary constituencies will take place in seven phases starting from April 11 to May 19. The BJP had in 2014 Lok Sabha election, won 71 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Rajesh Verma of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Verma received 4,17,546 votes against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Qaisar Jahan, who received 3,66,519 votes.

Verma had earlier won the seat in 1999 and in 2004.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Rajesh Verma has once again been fielded by BJP from the seat against Qaisar Jahan, who joined Congress after quitting BSP. BSP on the other hand has fielded Nakul Dubey from the seat.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies of seven states during the third phase.