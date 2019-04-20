State and Central government want to kill Lalu Yadav by poisoning him: Rabri Devi

PATNA: In a startling claim, former chief minister of Bihar Rabri Devi on Saturday claimed that the life of her husband and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, is in danger. She also added that her Tejashwi Yadav was not allowed by the jail authorities to meet Lalu Yadav.

Issuing a warning, Rabri stressed that the state and central governments must not forget the fact that people of Bihar and Jharkhand will not tolerate any conspiracy against Lalu Yadav and they will come out on the roads if anything untoward happens to the RJD supremo, ANI reported.

"Tejashwi went to meet Lalu ji today but he was not allowed to meet him. People of Bihar and Jharkhand will take to the roads if anything happens to him. If state and central government want to kill him by poisoning, if they want to kill the entire Lalu family, they can do that, but this dictatorship won`t work," Rabri said.

Few days ago, Tejashwi had alleged that he was not allowed by the BJP government in Jharkhand from meeting his father, who is currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. Tejashwi had posted several tweets on that day hitting out the state government for stopping him from meeting Lalu yadav. Tejashwi also claimed that the RJD chief is not receiving proper medication.

"I was not allowed to meet my father on Saturday at RIMS. I tried calling superintendent but he was not responding to my call and I waited for his call till morning. I don`t know the reason but as per the jail manual, family members can meet if the Superintendent of Police wants," he added.

Yadav had also accused the state government of not allowing the RIMS doctors of doing an X-ray of Lalu Yadav.

The RJD chief has been in Birsa Munda jail at Ranchi since December 23, 2017, after being convicted in cases related to illegal withdrawal of money from treasury when he was the chief minister of Bihar.