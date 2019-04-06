हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Viluppuram Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Viluppuram Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

Viluppuram Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

The Viluppuram Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 constituencies of Tamil Nadu. It is reserved for the SC category. It was formed after the 2008 delimitation of constituencies and has six legislative segments.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 KALIYAMURTHY G Bahujan Samaj Party
2 RAVIKUMAR D Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
3 ABIRAMI P Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi
4 ANBIN POYYAMOZHI S Makkal Needhi Maiam
5 PRAKALATHA D Naam Tamilar Katchi
6 RAJA S Anaithu India Makkal Katchi
7 VADIVEL RAVANAN S Pattali Makkal Katchi
8 ARASAN K Independent
9 ANBALAGAN T Independent
10 GANAPATHY N Independent
11 KATHIRVEL M Independent
12 DESINGU A Independent
13 RAJASEKARAN M Independent

 

The electors in the Viluppuram Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

