Viluppuram Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

The Viluppuram Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 constituencies of Tamil Nadu. It is reserved for the SC category. It was formed after the 2008 delimitation of constituencies and has six legislative segments.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KALIYAMURTHY G Bahujan Samaj Party 2 RAVIKUMAR D Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 3 ABIRAMI P Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi 4 ANBIN POYYAMOZHI S Makkal Needhi Maiam 5 PRAKALATHA D Naam Tamilar Katchi 6 RAJA S Anaithu India Makkal Katchi 7 VADIVEL RAVANAN S Pattali Makkal Katchi 8 ARASAN K Independent 9 ANBALAGAN T Independent 10 GANAPATHY N Independent 11 KATHIRVEL M Independent 12 DESINGU A Independent 13 RAJASEKARAN M Independent

The electors in the Viluppuram Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.