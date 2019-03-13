YSRCP to announce Lok Sabha candidates list on March 16

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) will announce its list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019 on Saturday, March 16.

The same day, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy will set out on his election campaign with a 'Bus Yatra' from Andhra Pradesh's Idupulapaya at 10:26 am.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy will pay tributes to his father Late YS Rajasekhar Reddy and start the “Bus Yatra” with his blessings,” said a release from the party.

“As the process of joinings is still in process, Jagan decided to announce the list of the candidates on the same day from Idupulapaya,” it added.

A string of politicians from Opposition parties and public personalities have joined the YSRCP in last few days. Names include Telugu actor and comedian Ali, former MLA and leading film actress Jayasudha along, her son Nihar Kapoor, former legislators Challa Ramakrishna Reddy, Modugula Venugopala Reddy, senior leader Dadi Veerabhadra Rao and his son Dadi Ratnakar.

The latest to join is top Telugu Desam Party leader Thota Narasimham.

Narasimham, a member of parliament from Kakinada, is also the TDP leader in Lok Sabha.

In the runup to the Lok Sabha 2019 polls, the YSRCP has launched a string of campaigns reach out to the electorate. The campaigns have been designed along the lines of party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy's Praja Sankalpa Yatra where he walked 3,648 kms to understand the issues concerning the people of the state.