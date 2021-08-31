हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nagaur

11 killed in van-truck collision in Nagaur; PM Modi expresses condolences, MP govt announces compensation

In a tragic incident, eleven pilgrims were killed and seven others seriously injured after their van collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Tuesday.

11 killed in van-truck collision in Nagaur; PM Modi expresses condolences, MP govt announces compensation

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, eleven pilgrims were killed and seven others seriously injured after their van collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Tuesday.

According to the Nagaur police, the road accident occurred near Shri Balaji Temple on the Bikaner-Jodhpur Highway.

Eight women were among those killed, the police said. The victims, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, were returning home after offering prayers at Ramdevra and Karni Mata temples.

 

 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the tragic accident.

"The death of 11 pilgrims returning to MP in a horrific road accident in Shribalaji area of Nagaur is extremely sad. My condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength in this difficult time and may the soul of the departed rest in peace. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Gehlot said in a tweet. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too offered his condolences to the kin of the victims. “The horrific road accident in Nagaur, Rajasthan is very painful. I express my condolences to the families of all those who have lost their lives in this accident and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” PM Modi said.

 

 

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to kin of 11 persons from Ujjain who died in the road accident in Nagaur. 

 

 

The state govt will bear the entire cost of treatment for the injured, the Chief Minister said.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NagaurRoad accidentRajasthanMadhya PradeshShivraj Singh ChauhanNarendra Modi
Next
Story

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, issues alerts

Must Watch

PT5M54S

Taliban capture 4 Chinook Helicopters abandoned by US Troops at Kabul airport