11 killed in van-truck collision in Nagaur; PM Modi expresses condolences, MP govt announces compensation

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, eleven pilgrims were killed and seven others seriously injured after their van collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Tuesday.

According to the Nagaur police, the road accident occurred near Shri Balaji Temple on the Bikaner-Jodhpur Highway.

Eight women were among those killed, the police said. The victims, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, were returning home after offering prayers at Ramdevra and Karni Mata temples.

Rajasthan | 11 people were killed after a cruiser collided with a truck in Nagaur today morning. 7 others were seriously injured and were shifted to a hospital in Nokha, Bikaner: SHO, Shri Balaji Police Station, Nagaur pic.twitter.com/7mXXMoUHyS — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed grief over the tragic accident.

"The death of 11 pilgrims returning to MP in a horrific road accident in Shribalaji area of Nagaur is extremely sad. My condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength in this difficult time and may the soul of the departed rest in peace. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Gehlot said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too offered his condolences to the kin of the victims. “The horrific road accident in Nagaur, Rajasthan is very painful. I express my condolences to the families of all those who have lost their lives in this accident and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” PM Modi said.

राजस्थान के नागौर में हुआ भीषण सड़क हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। जिन लोगों को इस दुर्घटना में जान गंवानी पड़ी है, मैं उन सभी के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। साथ ही घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 31, 2021

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to kin of 11 persons from Ujjain who died in the road accident in Nagaur.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces ex-gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakhs each to kin of 11 persons from Ujjain who died in a road accident in Nagaur. The state govt will bear the entire cost of treatment for the injured, he says (File photo) pic.twitter.com/4ayIMyJnGd — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

The state govt will bear the entire cost of treatment for the injured, the Chief Minister said.

