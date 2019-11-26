BJP doesn't have numbers to form govt, says Devendra Fadnavis; key point from his press conference

New Delhi: Adding another twist to Maharashtra political saga, Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as Chief Minister of the state on Saturday, addressed a press conference on Tuesday, annouced his decision to submit resignation from the top post.

His decision to quit as Maharashtra CM comes barely a few minutes after Ajit Pawar sumitted his resignation as Deputy Chief Minister.

Here are key highlights of Fadnavis' speech from today's conference:

In elections clear majority was given to Mahayuti and BJP got maximum 105 seats. We contested with Shiv Sena, but this mandate was for BJP because BJP won 70 percent seats out of all seats we contested.

No deal was finalised with Shiv Sena on power-sharing and rotational CM post.

Shiv Sena told us before election, that they will go with anyone which gives them the CM post. After the election results were declared, Sena began bargaining for the CM post through press conference.

The Governor had invited the BJP, which is the biggest party in the state, to form the government. However, we had expressed our inability to form the government due to lack of numbers.

We announced government formation in Maharashtra only after we received a support letter from NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

The BJP leaders have never been involved in any practice of horse-trading ever. We have, from day one maintained, that we won't break anyone, we won't involve ourselves in any illegal practice.

I am going to submit my resignation to Governor as we don't have adequate numbers. BJP will now sit in Opposition in the Assembly.

Shiv Sena wanted to form the govt with NCP, Congress from the day one. ALl the three parties had common motive to keep the BJP away from power.

Shiv Sena even went to the extent of threatening the BJP for the CM post.

The three-party alliance is virtually dedicated to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Even an auto runs on three wheels. But we know, what will happen when these three parties will form the government and will run in three difference directions.

Fadnavis will reportedly tender his resignation as Maharashtra CM to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday evening.