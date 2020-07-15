How to check MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results, log on to mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2020 on Wednesday (July 15). Once declared, the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 will be available on the MSBSHSE's official website: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in.

Here's how the students check the Maharashtra 2020 HSC result online.

1. Visit MSBSHSE's wesbite: mahresult.nic.in

2. Click on Maharashtra 12th result link and type your credentials

3. Now, enter your roll number or seat number, mother's name for Maharashtra 12th result

4. Students should enter their details to check their HSC result

5. Check your name and marks and download your e-copy for future use

How to check Maharashtra 2020 HSC results via SMS

The students have been facilitated to check their Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC result 2020 via Seat No> and send it to 57766.SMS. They just need to opt message option on their phone, and type MH<exam name> <

Over 13 lakh students had appeared in HSC Class 12 examinations, which were scheduled between March 7 and April first week. The examinations of some papers were later cancelled due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

The state government took a call to announce the results in July after the HRD Ministry ordered the states to announce all pending results in the month of July.

The Maharashtra board had begun the evaluation of answer sheets from May 6. Till June 19, around 42 lakhs out of approximately 50 lakh answer sheets were reportedly evaluated for the Mumbai division.