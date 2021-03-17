Maharashtra reports 23179 fresh COVID-19 cases, 84 succumbed to infection in past 24 hours

Mumbai: Maharashtra has reported more than 23000 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 23,70,507. As many as 23,179 cases and 84 deaths related to COVID-19 has been reported in the past day while the death toll stands at 53,080.

In Maharashtra today, 9,138 patients were discharged after recovering. So far 21,63,391 patients have been recovered and discharged in Maharashtra.

Mumbai reported 2,377 new cases of coronavirus taking its final tally to 3,49,974 and as many as eight people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. There have been a total of 11,551 deaths from COVID-19 in the city so far.

Meanwhile, in Thane new guidelines have been issued for hotels-restaurants and bars permitting them to remain open till 11.30 pm only. Hotels can operate with only 50% customer capacity. Any hotel-restaurant-bar not following the COVID-19 guidelines will be sealed. Strict orders have been issued by Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vipin Sharma.

In Aurangabad, there has been a ban on the gathering of five or more people till April 4, 2021. These orders were issued on behalf of the District Collector, District Magistrate and Police Commissioner in view of the increasing cases of coronavirus in the city.