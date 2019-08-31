20 dead, 22 injured in chemical factory explosion near Maharashtra's Shirpur; at least 70 trapped

MUMBAI: At least 20 persons died and 22 others injured in a major explosion at a Chemical Factory in Shirpur near Maharashtra's Dhule on Saturday. Seventy more persons are still trapped inside the factory, authorities informed. Rescue and relief efforts are underway. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed at the site.

As per preliminary information, the explosion occurred at inside a chemical company compound in Shirpur's Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. The blast was so intense that surrounding villages felt tremors. Six fire brigades were immediately rushed to the accident spot.

Plumes of black smoke have engulfed the entire area. Authorities fear the smoke could be hazardous and may endanger the lives of people in the area. Since MIDC's premises are far from the city, several workers reside within the company premises along with their families.

Among those injured include several minor children living inside the compound.

Treatment and rescue efforts were delayed after the first responders at the site feared multiple explosions would follow.

The injured have been admitted to sub-district hospital. Those in critical condition have been shifted to private hospitals in the area.

The overall death toll is likely to go up, fear authorities.

No information has been released on the reasons behind the explosion and who owns the chemical company. However, questions on following safety procedures in such dangerous chemicals factories are already being raked up.