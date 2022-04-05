‘Shoot me or send me to jail, I am not scared': Sanjay Raut after ED attaches assets linked to his family

New Delhi: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that he is not scared even if the central agencies seize all his property or send him to jail in connection with a money laundering case against him and that he is a "true Shiv Sainik" and will continue to fight against all odds no matter what.

Stressing that truth will prevail at the last, Raut said, “I'm not one to get scared, seize my property, shoot me, or send me to jail.” Calling himself a Balasaheb Thackeray follower & a true Shiv Sainik, Raut said that he'll "fight and expose everyone.''

“I'm not one to stay quiet, let them dance. The truth will prevail eventually," the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP said.

#WATCH "... I'm not one to get scared, seize my property, shoot me, or send me to jail, Sanjay Raut is Balasaheb Thackeray's follower & a Shiv Sainik, he'll fight & expose everyone. I'm not one to stay quiet, let them dance. The truth will prevail": Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/UzIdBKN9mc — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2022

Raut made these statements shortly after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar suburb linked to his family under the anti-money laundering law.

The federal probe agency issued a provisional attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to freeze the land parcels (plots) and a flat.

According to the ED officials, the attachment is linked to a money-laundering probe linked to a Rs 1,034 crore worth land 'scam' related to the re-development of a 'chawl' in Mumbai.

The ED had arrested Maharashtra-based businessman Pravin Raut in this case in February and later filed a chargesheet too.

The agency had also questioned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut last year in connection with another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported links with Pravin Raut's wife Madhuri.

(With PTI Inputs)

Live TV